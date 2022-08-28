VINTON — You could hear the humble pride in Jason Sanders’ voice.
“It was really nice,” he said. “4-H was always a huge part of their lives.”
During the 2022 Iowa State Fair, Jason’s parents, Dwight and Bonnie Sanders were posthumously inducted into the Iowa 4-H Hall of Fame, an honor earned over five decades of service to 4-H clubs in Benton County. Jason accepted the award for his parents at the ceremony.
Bonnie Schadle was a member of the last graduating class of Garrison High School in 1969, while Dwight Sanders was a member of Vinton’s Class of 1970. But despite the closeness of the two towns and all of the possible encounters through 4-H, they never met until they were on a 4-H trip to Chicago in the early 1970s.
They were married in 1973, and Jason was born a few years later. To him, 4-H was just part of the family routine. Jason’s love of farming and 4-H got him national notice over the years for his poultry-breeding skills. It even once landed him on the Johnny Carson Show.
“It’s what we did as a family,” Jason said. “It was a part of their lives for so long, and because of that it just became a part of mine.
“Dad was at State Fair every year for 50 years,” he added. “He showed, then he judged.”
Dwight was the leader of the North Eden Blue Racers and was serving on the board of the Benton County 4-H Foundation at the time of his death in 2018. Bonnie served in many capacities over the years with Benton County 4-H from group leader, to event judge and a member of several county and state boards. She passed away in October of last year, just months after Jason, his wife Angie and their children Gabe, Cooper, Chole and Gavin moved back to Iowa from Utah, building a new house on the family farm.
Oh yes, the family farm. Jason’s grandfather Verle passed to Dwight and now Jason has it. Dwight and Bonnie operated the Sanders Pumpkin Farm for many years, as well as putting up their annual amazing Christmas lighting display. Jason and his family recently opened the Sanders Family Farm, dedicated to offering farm-fresh eggs, pork, turkey and — of course — chickens; right in the tradition Jason’s parents created.
“My parents taught me selflessness and dedication,” he said. “They taught me those things were more than worth the time it took to build something like this up. It was a good lesson.”
When he was asked how his parents would have reacted to the honor, there was a twinkle in Jason’s reply.
“Dad would have hated it,” he said with a chuckle.”He didn’t like people singling him out for things...but he’d have come around. Mom would have loved it.
“They loved what they did,” Jason added.