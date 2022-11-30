CENTRAL CITY — Union’s offense came alive in the second half of its season opener on Monday, outsourcing host Central City 24-14 in the third quarter in a 64-54 win.
“It’s excellent to see a group with a couple of new young players do a nice job offensively,” coach Robert Driscol said. “I don’t think a lot of people would expect us to score 64 in a game, but we have kids who can score on any given night. We’re very pleased with our first outing.”
The Knights got off to a modest start with junior Reagan Sorensen scoring the first five points of the game. Nerves did come into play with Union playing a different lineup this season, including two freshman players. A three before the buzzer from junior Ava Mills kept the Knights on top after one quarter, but a five point difference in the second quarter gave the Wildcats a 26-23 lead going at halftime.
“I think it took time to settle in,” Driscol said. “Reagan got us off to a good start with several buckets. We made some first-game mistakes, played a back-and-forth first half.”
Shrugged off the jitters in her first high school game, freshman Reagan Glenn sparked Union’s big run in the third quarter with a couple steals and got to the free throw line. Junior Brigitte Rohrer went to work on the offensive glass and had several putbacks in addition to drawing fouls. Rohrer collected eight offensive rebounds on the night.
“[Glenn] has practiced well and showed what she’s learned,” Driscol said. “She’s got length, speed and a nose for the ball. Brigitte stuck with her game tonight. She’s going to have to be our inside presence this season and stay out of foul trouble. We had balanced scoring with her inside and others shooting from outside. That’s what we need to see every night.”
Sorensen led the way for the Knights with 22 points and five assists. Rohrer finished with a double-double of 18 points (six of eight on free throws) and 12 rebounds, adding four blocks and three assists. Junior Ava Mills had 14 points and five rebounds, Glenn nine points, 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals.
“We know with our lack of depth that we have to play smart and be in good shape,” Driscol said. “We got into a little foul trouble tonight, but played through it.”
Union (1-0) will travel to East Marshall on Friday and will host Oelwein on Tuesday.