Oct. 31, 1949 — Sept. 5, 2021
JESUP — Thomas A. Hamilton, 71, of Jesup, died Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, while on vacation in Concord, New Hampshire.
Celebration of Life: 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19, at the Oelwein American Legion Hall in Oelwein.
Visitation: 1-5 p.m. Sunday, at the American Legion Hall.
Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, social distancing and masks are suggested at the visitation and service.
Thomas Albert Hamilton was born Oct. 31, 1949, in Oelwein, the son of Dale and Eleanor (Leyendecker) Hamilton. He received his education from Oelwein Community Schools. On Dec. 19, 1969, he was united in marriage to Colleen Mary Kerns in Lancaster, Missouri. Colleen died on Nov. 9, 1998. On June 25, 1999, he was united in marriage to Connie Sue Meyer. Over the years he was employed at Iowa Ham and retired from Bachman Tool and Die. Tom opened Auf Dem Lande Restaurant in Hazleton, his lifelong dream with his wife Connie. He believed in giving back to his community. Tom volunteered with the mobile foodbank, Full Circle Services and many community and church activities. He loved collecting insulators, rocks, bottles, antiquing and Wednesday morning bowling league. He enjoyed nature and spending time outdoors. Tom loved spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren.
Tom is survived by his wife: Connie Hamilton of Jesup; six daughters: Tammy (Mark) Keith of Marshalltown, Andrea (Bill) Williams of Oelwein, Heather Hamilton of Oelwein, Alison Langel of Cedar Falls, Tara (Jeremiah) Fink of Sumner and Lauren Niebuhr of Sumner; grandchildren: TJ Keith, Matthew Keith, Abbigail (Lucas) Pitra, Olivia Williams, Nolan Williams, Drew Leehey, Brittney Leehey, Tasha Johnson, Cecilia Hamilton Smith, Cole Reznicek and Amella Niebuhr; siblings: Billie (John) Mrzlak of Waterloo, Jerry (Barb) Hamilton of Marshalltown, Jim (Patty) Hamilton of Wichita, Kansas, Mike (Carol) Hamilton of Oelwein, Robert (Deb) Hamilton of Hazleton and Susie (Jeff) Huntley of Denver; mother-in-law: Verla Meyer Palmer of Oelwein; sisters-in-law: Deb Meyer of Oelwein and Kathy (Tim) Jelinek of Oelwein; brother-in-law: Dan (Michelle) Meyer of Cakota, Minnesota; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife: Colleen; son: Nicholas Leehey; son-in-law: Brock Niebuhr; sister: Barb West, brother: John Hamilton and siblings at infancy: Gayle Marie, Mary and Earl.