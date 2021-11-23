The final honors of the 2021 volleyball season are in and three athletes have been named to the Iowa Girls Coaches Association’s All-State list in Class 3A and 4A.
In Class 3A, Union junior Aubrey Gates earned Honorable Mention All-State. The outside hitter totaled 343 kills, 75 blocks, 143 digs and hit 82 percent of her serves with 28 aces this season. Gates was part of both the 2019 and 2020 State teams for Union and grew into one of the top hitters in the NICL conference this season, also playing back row this season.
“Aubrey is a tireless worker, putting in the work on the court and in the weight room getting quicker and stronger,” Union coach Brian Jesse said. “She’s really extending her game this season, playing back row and making great strides on serve receive. Her powerful arm is a big part of why she was recognized this season.”
In Class 4A, Benton senior teammates Alyssa Tegeler and Grace Embretson were selected Honorable Mention and Second Team All-State after leading the Bobcats to one of their best seasons in school history. However, their story together began before the 2021 season as the two played club volleyball together this past winter.
“They got to learn each other’s tendencies and that immediately helped speed up our offense this season,” Benton coach Mike Embretson said. “Grace knew how to set Alyssa and Alyssa knew where those sets were going.”
Tegeler, a newcomer to the program this season, totaled 340 kills, 67 total blocks, and had 57 service aces for the Bobcats. The addition of Tegeler to the offense alongside sophomore Piper Nelson and junior Addison Phillips greatly diversified the Bobcats’ attack as they won 25 games and advanced to their Regional’s final for the first time in school history.
“She has the ability to get above the net and see the court better,” Embretson said. “She can adjust her attack. That along with her blocking and serving was huge for this team.”
Grace Embretson, Benton’s all-time leader in assists, totaled 705 assists, 207 kills and 260 digs this season. A starter for all four years of her high school career, the Kirkwood commit proved to be a swiss-army knife for the Bobcats as both a setter and attack.
“She’s right up there with some hitters in our conference,” Embretson said. “She did a great job of getting the ball where we could get to it. Defenses have to be ready for her set or her hit. Both girls are very deserving of this. The time and effort they put in has paid off. Whatever was in the best interest of the team, they did it.”