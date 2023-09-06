VINTON — It was (another) one of those nights.
The Vinton-Shellsburg Vikings drove almost the length the field with the opening kickoff of the home opener Friday night, only to be stopped by the Tipton Tigers at the Tiger four. Tipton took over on downs, and four plays later, the Tigers scored on a 72-yard touchdown pass from Ayden Bosten to speedster Griffin Naderman.
That started the boulder rolling downhill and when it reached the bottom the Vikings had lost their home opener, 19-8.
On paper the game was pretty much dead-even. The teams combined for 720 yards in total offense (Tipton 357, VS 353), and each team had two takeaways. But in the only statistic that matter — the score — the Tigers scored three times and the Vikings just once, and that was long after the outcome was decided.
Viking quarterback Zach Staab had another superb night, completing 15 of 32 passing attempts for 174 yards with a 40-yard touchdown pass to Darian Schneider. In addition, Staab carried 28 times for 148 rushing, giving him 322 yards in total offense.
Brant Dickinson had a strong as the senior first-year running back carried 10 times for 32 yards and shined on defense with 8.5 tackles and a pair of interceptions.
Schneider was solid on both sides of the ball, grabbing eight passes for 115 yards and that touchdown (and the subsequent two-point conversion), picking up 11.5 tackles on defense with a sack, and just for fun Darian punted five times for a 40.4 yard average.
But overall it was a weird night. In one sequence Tiger starter Bosten fell with a non-contact knee injury. One play later, back-up Ian Spangler was tackled on exactly the same spot and had to be taken off the field with a knee-injury of his own.
On the next series, the Tigers turned to third-stringer Garret Finch, who on his second snap threw a 58-yard touchdown pass to Naderman that brought the score to 12-0 at the half.
In the fourth quarter, with Spangler back in the game, he threw his TD pass to Naderman to make it a 19-0 game. Naderman finished the game with four catches for 148 yards and three TDS.
“We’re disappointed, but we obviously did some things better tonight than we did last week (against Benton),” said Viking head coach Jim Womochil. “We need some confidence on offense, and again you get down there twice in the first half and come away empty. That’s devastating.”
The Vikings hit the road tonight to take on Anamosa, then return to the road next week to open District play at West Marshall.