Kaelyn Elsbernd scored twice, Baylee Rue scored twice, and Makenna Grove added a pair of assists as North Fayette Valley beat Clayton Ridge, 4-0, Monday in Elgin.
NFV (2-6) picked up its second win in three games and first home victory. Sarah Dean made nine saves.
NFV boys extend win streak
The TigerHawks rolled to an 8-0 win against Clayton Ridge on Monday in Elgin. Andre Fuentes netted a hat trick while Kaleb White scored twice and both Tayler Luzum and Micah Zurbriggen netted a goal.
Anden Starkweather (two), Fuentes and Raul Solis chipped in assists.
Trey Frieden made four saves for NFV’s fourth clean sheet.
Tennis
Roete snares Oelwein boys only win
Oelwein head coach Jason Yessak called Colton Roete’s performance Monday night “a great No. 1 singles match.”
The Husky senior rallied from a 7-2 deficit to win 9-8 (7-2) against Columbus Catholic in Waterloo. The schools played each game in an eight-game pro set.
“He played awesome after regrouping,” Yessak said.
It was the only victory as the Sailors won, 8-1.