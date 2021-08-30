VINTON — Changes implemented over the summer with street parking at Tilford Elementary have raised concerns with parents during the first week of the new school year.
To make it safer for students, the city was approached last November about making changes to the parking situation at the school, said Bud Maynard, Vinton mayor, during the public input portion of the August 26 council meeting.
The plan was to make a no-parking section of 13th Street in front of the building.
“The city’s police department, public safety committee and school district worked together to come up with options,” Maynard explained.
Council members had approved a motion to move forward with the no parking area at a February council meeting.
Maynard said the original idea for making the street from Fourth Avenue to Sixth Avenue as no parking was to keep students from running between parked cars to cross the street.
However, Scott Meyer, Vinton street superintendent, explained that the signs didn’t become available to the city and weren not installed until before the current school year started.
In the first few days of the new school year, parents had expressed concerns about the situation.
Kyle Koeppen, Vinton Shellsburg School District Superintendent, was at the council meeting and discussed other options.
“The school district is going to try adding more parallel parking by the curb,” Maynard explained, “as a solution.”
“In addition, we would like to open the south side of the street for parking so kids can get in and out of cars,” he added.
Koeppen stated that the district would look at other options at the building’s parking lot to make more spots available for parents dropping off and picking up students.
Because of the proposed change in the city’s ordinance, Chris Ward, city administrator, told the council that the change would need to be approved three times before the change was official.
Wanting to move forward as quickly as possible, council members discussed having a special council meeting to approve the first reading of the ordinance to make the change.