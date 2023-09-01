VINTON — The countdown has begun on Tiny Vikes!
The Vinton-Shellsburg board of education voted last Monday night to approve the construction documents and to begin the bidding process for some 17 different contracts for the Tiny Vikes Early Learning Addition at Tilford Elementary in Vinton.
This 7,000 square-foot addition is comprised of three preschool classrooms, two wrap around classrooms, a play area, restrooms, a sensory room, a storage room, and additional maintenance/support space. It will be built off of the southwest side of the building.
Miron Construction Company is the Construction Manager for the project and will oversee contracts for everything from concrete and masonry to windows, painting, HVAC and electrical. The bidding process actually opened on August 30 and prospective bidders have until September 20 to get their bids in. Local contractors are encouraged to bid.
“We plan on breaking ground on September 21,” said VSCSD Superintendent Kyle Koeppen. “We’re excited to get started.”
The Board also discussed new fund-raising opportunities of a more technical nature.
Plans are in place to get a video board in Garrison Fieldhouse that businesses and organizations would be able to advertise on. In addition, businesses would also be able to buy advertising on the the Go Vikes Live Event Streaming on You Tube. The cost would for each of those would be $600 for the school year, and — along with getting inserts into game programs — a package deal would be available for $1200 a year.
In other matters:
- The board approved the hiring of two new teachers at Shellsburg. Deidre Hamlett will be a new second-grade teacher, and Megan Roudabush will be a new kindergarten teacher.
-Brandon Farmer was approved as E-Sports Sponsor and Payton Schrim was approved as head 7th-grade girls’ basketball coach.
Complete minutes for the meeting can be found at: https://simbli.eboardsolutions.com/SB_Meetings/SB_MeetingListing.aspx?S=36031132