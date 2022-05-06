In honor of National Mental Health Awareness Month, I am sharing some tips on how to stay mentally healthy. May is celebrated as Mental Health Awareness Month to recognize and help spread awareness that mental health affects everyone. Also, to encourage seeking and asking for help no matter what it is for!
Here are a few tips to staying mentally healthy:
- Journaling is a great way to observe your thoughts from a distance and without judgement too. All you need to get started is a pen and some paper. If you are having a hard time getting started, just write down three things that you are grateful for and why.
- Meditation is the practice of staying in the present moment, typically through focusing on your breath. Meditation helps you stay in the present, feel calm and relaxed. It can benefit your emotional well-being and your overall health too.
- Spending time and slowing down outdoors can help us feel more mindful, present and connected to the world. Yes, it is beneficial, even if it’s in this cold, windy, and rainy weather.
- Exercise is great for physical health and mental health. Exercise improves mental health by reducing anxiety, depression, and negative mood and by improving self-esteem and cognitive function.
- Lastly, don’t be afraid to ask for help. There is nothing wrong with seeking help and contrary to popular belief, asking for help is actually a sign of courage and bravery.
Staying mentally healthy and valuing self-care isn’t selfish at all. It’s encouraged and, well, healthy! Please be extra kind to yourself and try one of these tips that’ll help you stay mentally healthy!
Sources:
https://www.wsfa.com/2022/05/02/mental-health-awareness-month-emphasizes-need-community-involvement/
https://www.counselingswfl.com/benefits-of-exercise-to-improve-mental-health/