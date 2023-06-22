Brides have carried fresh flowers probably for as long as there have been weddings.
But that tradition has changed in the last few years as high-quality silk flowers have appeared in more and more weddings.
“We have really seen a trend in people going over to silk flowers,” said Deb Mummelthei, owner of Love and Lace in Waverly. She estimates that about half of the wedding flower arrangements the store designs now use silk flowers instead of fresh.
“We do fresh, too,” she noted, “but we used to do all fresh.”
Mummelthei enthused about the silk flowers now available.
“The beauty of them has highly improved,” she said. “They’re very realistic. Years ago they were plasticky, cheap-y looking. Now they’re really pretty, and they’re durable. So, if you’ve got a hot summer day, your flowers are not going to wilt.”
Not all silk flowers are created equal, however, and cheap ones can justify old stereotypes. Buyers need to be careful to select high-quality silk flowers or they can end up with a substandard arrangement, Mummelthei indicated.
“A lot of people have it in their head that silk is ugly, silk is cheap. It can be. If you go to the box stores and you purchase all their two-dollar stuff, it’s going to look like a cemetery arrangement.”
Customers should expect to pay a similar amount for good silk flowers or fresh.
“Cost-wise, there’s not much difference,” Mummelthei said.
She reeled off a list of advantages that silk flowers offer:
Silk arrangements can be made ahead of time, which is more convenient for everyone.
They are easy to transport for traveling.
They come in a wide variety of colors and can more easily match the colors of a wedding.
There’s no need to worry about what flowers are in season.
The silk flower market is more predictable and reliable than the fresh flower market.
Silk flowers don’t wilt or fade with time and sunlight.
They preserve perfectly as a keepsake.
They are allergy-friendly.
That make-ahead flexibility means designers can work on projects far in advance, and a peek in the storeroom of Love and Lace showed numerous silk wedding flower arrangements already made up for summer nuptials.
“They’re all tagged, ready to go,” Mummelthei said. “You can make these ahead of time, and you don’t have to worry about them.”
She pointed out a vibrant royal blue flower in an arrangement, which, she said, would be a difficult color to match with fresh flowers.
“That’s the nice thing about silk,” she said. “You can get those exact colors.”
The national trend toward silk really took off during the pandemic, when it was hard to get flowers and many weddings had to be postponed indefinitely, making fresh flowers a drawback. The situation has improved greatly, but Mummelthei expects silk flowers to remain popular.
She stressed, however, that the store still designs with fresh flowers.
“There are some people who absolutely would not even consider a silk flower, no matter what,” she said. “We still do our share of fresh. I just wanted to give people another angle and another choice.”
And some situations still favor fresh flowers, Mummelthei noted, especially funerals and birthdays.
“But a wedding, where it’s a big day?” she continued. “There are so many variables in a wedding. A birthday? Absolutely, I’d give fresh in two seconds. Although, I’d give somebody a gift that was silk that they could set on their counter, too. Keep it forever. There’s pros and cons on everything.”
Another option is to mix fresh flowers with silk flowers to get the appeal of fresh but also match an exact color.
“Do I still love our fresh? You bet,” Mummelthei said. “But now we have options, and they aren’t cheesy.”