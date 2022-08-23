Local History Highlight

PUBLISHED IN THE THURSDAY AUG. 23, 2018, OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER — Marshmallows on sticks are all that’s needed to complete this camping scene taking place in the first grade classroom of Karen Bouska (left) with Wings Park Principal Shannon Harrelson. •. Oelwein first graders entering Wings Park Elementary will be greeted with colorful classrooms as they begin their school year today. Teachers formerly at Parkside School have been relocated to Wings Park and have done their best to create welcoming and fun learning spaces for their new students. •. “These are some really fun classrooms,” said Wings Park Principal Shannon Harrelson. “It’s amazing what the teachers can do with the space.”