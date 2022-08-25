PUBLISHED IN THE MONDAY, AUG. 25, 1952, OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER — A silver spade was used by Rev. H. E. Dieter to turn the first spadeful of dirt Sunday to break ground for official construction of the new American Lutheran Church (Zion Lutheran). In an impressive outdoor service, robed junior and senior choirs accompanied by OHS musicians from the Lutheran congregation provided music for the occasion. After reading a scripture lessons and presenting dedication prayers, Rev. H. E. Dieter turned the first ground over followed by. H.J. Zacharias, senior deacon; J.H. Stahl, senior trustee; Regis Harrington, mayor; and A.C. Brown, secretary of the Chamber of Commerce. The dedication began after regular morning service at the church with a parade to the building site. The 112-by-40 foot structure will be the realization of decades of planning. It was first discussed as early as 1917. More definite plans were formed in 1946 when Rev. Dieter arrived to take charge of the parish here. After pledging $100,000, the congregation voted overwhelmingly to proceed with construction Sunday, Aug. 17. Actual work will begin this week.