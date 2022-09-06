PUBLISHED IN THE FRIDAY, SEPT. 7, 2018, OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER — Army veterans Darwin Jack (left) and Jerry Clayburn enjoy dinner at the VFW Open House on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018. Jack was a company commander in the Pacific Theater during World War II. Clayburn served in both the European and Pacific Theaters of World War II, and the Korean War.. The event marked the conclusion of about year of work renovating the former Casey’s General Store building at 120 N. Frederick into the new VFW Post 1725.

Local History Highlight