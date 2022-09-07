PUBLISHED IN THE TUESDAY, SEPT. 8, 2020, OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER — Oelwein High School Vocal Music teacher Darci Fuelling sings in an Aug. 19 video on the department Facebook page to demonstrate the singer’s mask students and she are wearing this year to mitigate COVID-19. She said this style mask improves inhalation and hearing ability for the wearer compared to a regular mask.