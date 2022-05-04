PUBLISHED IN THE OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER ON MAY 4, 2013: family members gathered at The West Campus Rehabilitation Center in Independence to celebrate five generations. In the back row the newest addition is Chase Randall Lamphier being held by his grandmother Mary Lamphier from Manson, and his father, Wesley Lamphier from West Des Moines. In the front row is Chase’s great grandmother Barbra Gerdes from Strawberry Point, and his great, great grandmother Kathleen Williams.