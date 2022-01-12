PUBLISHED IN THE OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER ON JAN. 12, 2016: The Coaches vs. Cancer event was held Saturday, Jan 9 in conjunction with the Oelwein vs. West Central basketball games. One of the fundraisers during the day at halftime of each of the games was a half court and three-point shooting contest. Taking his half-court shot is Oelwein teacher and West Central coach Nick Robinson.