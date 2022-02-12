PUBLISHED IN THE OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER ON FEB 11, 2020: These students were the winners fo the annual American Legion 5th Grade Flag Essay contest. Pictured from left are Post Commander Rick Kleppe, Aaron Burkhart, Drew Michels, Seth Latham, and Committee Chairman Steve Kendall. First place $25 award went to Seth Latham, Second place $15 winner to Drew Michels and Third place $10 winner went to Aaron Burkhart. These were all students of Mrs. Menne’s 5th grade class from Sacred Heart School.