PUBLISHED IN THE OCT. 14, 2019 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: Oelwein High School Drum Majors Megan Baerg, at left, and junior Isabella Lopez, hold awards won by the band this weekend. The Huskies performed at the State Marching Band Festival at Waterloo Memorial Stadium, earning a Division 1 rating. The band traveled to Muscatine for the Muskie Invitational, where it’s “Bollywood Adventure” performance took second place in Class 2A. The Huskies also won three other awards: Best Color Guard, Best Percussion, and Best Hornline.