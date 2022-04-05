PUBLISHED IN THE OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER APRIL 2013 HEALTH BEAT: Eight young women associated with Oelwein Health Care Center, recently volunteered to give their gifts of beautiful long hair to be made into free wigs for cancer patients. The Kokomo girls took their turns sitting after an afternoon of haircuts. From left are Lorie Moore, Jenny Garrigus and Mandy Logan. The long and the short of it: Looking great in their new hairstyles from left are Brenda Huston, Sarah Matthews, Mandi Shuck, Kari Kelly, Crystal Cole, Jeannie Hamilton and Renee Streittmatter.