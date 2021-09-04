PUBLISHED IN THE TUESDAY, SEPT. 4, 2012, OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: Oelwein’s Tristan Dittmer, Zach Lamphere, Jacob Kalb and Bryan Rau finished 8th overall at the State Meats Career Development Event at Iowa State University. The competition was designed to provide the students an opportunity to display their agricultural knowledge and skills in the area of meats evaluation.