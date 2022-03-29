PUBLISHED IN THE OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER ON MARCH 29, 2017: No saddle bags were exchanged but there was still an exchange of a donation to the Pony Express Riders of Iowa for Easter Seals Camp Sunnyside. Fidelity Bank staff made a donation recently and were presented a plaque of appreciation from Pony Express for their many regular donations and support of the organization. Pictured are (l-r) Cassie Reinking, Kendra Lockhard, Pony Express Representative Sheryl Struthers, Megan Black, Sandy Bartz, Mary Goedken and Deb Hartman.