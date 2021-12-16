PUBLISHED IN THE OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER ON DEC. 16, 2014: Taped stories and conversations between author Peladija Woodson-Diers and her mother about her parents flight for survival from Nazi Germany became the basis for a book that’s been many years in the making. “Triumph Over Destiny” by Peladija Woodson-Diers, is a compelling true story of survival, great courage, love and one’s destiny.