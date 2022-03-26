PUBLISHED IN THE OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER ON MARCH 26, 2013: Elementary music teacher Linda Murphy, with help from Keystone AEA, stirred strings of music in sixth grade students during their guitar unit. Keystone makes guitars available each year and Mrs. Murphy teaches Sacred Heart sixth graders how to play. Pictured, los tres amigos from left are Drake Logan, and cousins Andrew Mustard and Sam Potter.