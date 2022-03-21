PUBLISHED IN THE OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER ON MARCH 21, 2013: Mary Scott of Westgate, Katie Stewart of Oelwein and Andy Dougherty of Epworth were all recipients of the Young Distinguished Junior Member Award at the Iowa Holstein Convention. The YDJM is awarded to Junior members age 16 or younger based on their “dairy story.” Each applicant compiles a book that includes extensive information about the individual’s activities and involvement in the community as well as on the farm.