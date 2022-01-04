PUBLISHED IN THE OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER ON JAN. 4, 1972: Oelwein’s First Lady beams as her husband Louis Hull is sworn-in as Oelwein’s new mayor. Next to Mrs. (Jeanette) Hull is their son, Robert. A large crowd attended the ceremonies which included the swearing in of six new council members. Ceremonies were held in the council chambers in the city hall.