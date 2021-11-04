PUBLISHED IN THE NOV. 4, 2016 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: The Oelwein unit of the National Hairdressers and cosmetologists sponsored a fashion show at the Coliseum in March of 1965. Beverly Bailey of Oelwein was also in the hairstyle show. She submitted this photograph and is pictured at right in the trio, with Imogene “Jeanie” Fink VanHuevelen (left) and beauty operator, the late Pauline Kulow, center, who styled their hair for the show. — via Bits, Bats, and Bouquets