PUBLISHED IN THE OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER ON DEC. 14, 2016: Members of the Oelwein Mealsite hosted special entertainment on Friday, Dec. 11. Following the 11:30 lunch, they were treated to live music by “The Thorn and The Rose Band.” Band members are Joe Kout of Hazleton, Ron Billingsley of Otterville, and Bill and Delores Kelchen of Strawberry Point. The musicians played Christmas and country music to the enjoyment of everyone.