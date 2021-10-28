PUBLISHED IN THE OCT. 28, 2019 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: A crew spent Thursday afternoon planting 54 trees around Oelwein. The project was made possible by Trees Forever, Alliant Energy, the Oelwein Tree Board and the Oelwein Parks Department. Pictured from left are Pat Ledesma of the Oelwein Parks Department, Clark Moser of Parks, Parks Superintendent Joshua Johnson, Tim Ledesma of Parks, Parks Assistant Jay Perkins, Tree Board members Ron Lenth, Bill Brownell, Tree Board member Jeff Milks, Patty Reisinger of Trees Forever, and Tree Board member Kyle Scheel. Not pictured is Tree Board member Tom Fick