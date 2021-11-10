PUBLISHED IN THE NOV. 10 2015 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: In observance of the upcoming Veterans Day, the United Neighbors group from Hazleton visited Arlington Place to sing patriotic songs to the veteran residents. The group also visited Oelwein Care, Grandview, and Mercy Living Plus. Many of the residents joined in the singing of songs that they knew. The veterans appreciated being recognized for their service to the United States of America. Pictured in front from left are Bruce Amundson, Brandon Tournier, Ronda McAllister, Ruth Brandt, Sherry Bigelow, and Diana Bass. In back are, Jimmy O’Brien, Lonnie McAllister, Carrie Tournier, Casey Castle, Ron Brandt, Tom McMillan, Tony McAllister, and Pat Arthaud.