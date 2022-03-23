PUBLISHED IN THE OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER ON MARCH 23, 2017: The Oelwein School District has teamed up with PAWSitively Oelwein to provide comfort dogs for students as an additional resource to help them be successful in the classroom. Oelwein Middle School students Brandon Benter, Jonah Wion and Aden Yearous with Baxter; who is owned by Oelwein School District At-Risk Coordinator Jacklyn Letzring.