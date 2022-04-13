PUBLISHED IN THE OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER ON APRIL 13, 2019: The Husky PRIDE award is received by eight students each quarter for representing PRIDE in school. The PRIDE acronym stands for Positive, Responsible, Integrity, Discipline, and Excellence. The following students have been recognized by the OMS staff as showing these values in school. In front from left, 6th grader Nevaeh Stewart, 6th grader Claire Prouty, 7th grader Maria Rael, and 5th grader Ava Nielsen. Back row from left, 7th grader Santana King, 8th grader Rozalyn Flower, 8th grader Erica Hershey, and 5th grader Allie Knowles.