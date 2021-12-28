PUBLISHED IN THE OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER ON DEC. 28, 2018: US. Military Veterans at Arlington Place Assisted Living received a special visit last week from members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Blaisdell Barnes Post 1725 of Oelwein, and American Legion Auxiliary members. The visitors brought Christmas gift bags for the veterans, took time for a visit, and thanked them for their service and sacrifices. Seated from left are Arlington Place veterans Luke Kuennen, Tom Theobald, Jerry Willyard and Darrel Fox. Veterans also visited but not in the picture were Delbert Wilson, Donald Smith and Ken Meyer. Visitors standing from left are Bill Adams, Marilou Kimball, Sharon Link, John Hintz, John McBride, Pat Kelly and Chuck Geilenfeld.