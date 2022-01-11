PUBLISHED IN THE OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER ON JAN. 11, 2013: Wapsie Valley Community School is happy to announce it will be starting competitive National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) teams this year. Grades eligible for teams are 4-6 grade elementary team, 7-8 grade middle school team and 9-12 grade high school team. Pictured is Camryn Wolfe, practicing her 11 steps to archery success at Wapsie Valley.