PUBLISHED IN THE OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER ON APRIL 23, 2015: Easter Bonnet Parade participants from left are Virginia Roete, Ellie Moore, Pat Holly, Wilma Keppler, Kathy Karsten, Roberta Warner and Beverly Smith. The Easter Party was held Thursday, April 2, at the Oelwein Mealsite with 55 persons attending and signing up for prizes. Festivities began with the Easter Bonnet Parade with Beverly Smith as the winner and received an Easter bunny decoration. The Bunny Hop followed. In a close race, Ellie Moore was declared the winner and received an Easter basket with candy.