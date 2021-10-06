PUBLISHED IN THE OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER ON OCT. 6, 2020: Sunday the Otter Creek Animal Shelter in Hazleton held a Fall Fest open house. They had kids’ games (treasures buried in straw, bucket toss, ring toss, decorating pumpkins), food, sweatshirts, crafts, pumpkins, and homemade baked goods were on sale, as well as raffle tickets. The raffle drawing will be in December. Enjoying hot dogs and chips in a sunny spot were Piper Ragsdale (left), her mom Jessica, and grandma Elena Schmitz.