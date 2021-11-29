PUBLISHED IN THE OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER ON NOV. 29, 2014: Wapsie students learn about different STEM careers that are located at John Deere. More than 2,000 area eighth grade students attended the fifth annual STEM Career Fair Thursday, Nov. 6, and Friday, Nov. 7, at Grundy Hall on the Hawkeye Community College Main Campus. Among the 20 sessions offered are: Precision Agriculture, Police Science/Forensics, Genetics, Gaming 101, Inside a Dental Lab, Engineering, Digital and Radio Production, and Virtual Welding.