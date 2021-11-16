PUBLISHED IN THE OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER ON NOV. 16, 2017: Oelwein High School seniors Megan Reagan and Amber Rosenstiel have seen a tremendous response from the community regarding their senior project. For their project they collected plastic grocery bags to be used at the monthly food truck. Both teens have volunteered at the food truck and saw the need for more bags in which persons’ groceries could be carried. “We would like to thank the community and the Oelwein Community School District or participating in our plastic bag drive,” said Rosenstiel. The girls made a public plea with a goal to collect 1,000 bags. More than 4,500 were received.