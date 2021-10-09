PUBLISHED IN THE OCT. 9, 2012 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: Walkers gathered at the Platt’s Park shelter for a dedication and an opening prayer before the Oelwein Hunger Walk on Sunday afternoon, Oct 7. Residents of Mercy Living Plus, Oelwein Care Center and Grandview Center donated $67 from Bingo game proceeds toward the walk that was sponsored by the Sacred Heart Social Justice Committee. Norma Kappmeyer, Joyce Cashen, and Donna Doty, (pictured left to right) have walked in the Hunger Walk each year. Norma and Joyce are holding their “Most Experienced Walker” awards.