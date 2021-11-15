PUBLISHED IN THE OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER ON NOV. 15, 2013: Whether is was the smell of the cooking corn from the ethanol plant or just the friendly surroundings, this moose decided to make a visit to the Fairbank area, Wednesday, Nov. 13. Garrett Martins said his dad, Doug, was out fixing fence when, out of the corner of his eye he seemed to spot something a little unusual. The moose was in the Martins’ cornfield, about a mile northwest of Fairbank.