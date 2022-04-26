PUBLISHED IN THE OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER ON APRIL 26, 2016: On Thursday evening, April 7 the 6-8th Grade OMS Band students performed at their yearly solo contest festival. All students in grades 6, 7, and 8 practiced and prepared solos or small group ensembles to perform for a judge, who gave each performance a rating. Of the 110+ performances that evening, 3 OMS Band students received Highly Superior ratings, the highest award given at contest. Those students were Abbie Dahl, Brooke Ellis, and Karissa Shannon.