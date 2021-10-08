PUBLISHED IN THE OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER ON OCT. 8, 2020: Westgate Fire Chief Bill Kime congratulates the youngest coloring contest winner Hayden Konen at Tuesday’s open house in the Westgate Fire Station. In addition to coloring contests, hot dogs and refreshments were served to guests and a fire prevention program was given by Captain Cassie Reinking and Lieutenant Darcy Unruh. The evening concluded with fire truck rides around town for young and old.