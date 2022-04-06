PUBLISHED IN THE OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER ON APRIL 6, 2021: Noah Gross, of Oelwein, reels in a creek chub while fishing Monday afternoon south of the dam in City Park as Jensen Smith looks on. After rain rolled through in the morning, sunny skies warmed the afternoon into the high 70s and encouraged carp and creek chub to bite. It was his second time out on the creek this spring and he chose to cast into the deepest water of this stretch.