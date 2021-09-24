PUBLISHED IN THE SEPT. 24, 2013 OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER: The students in the Husky Adventures program ended their first camp with a 2K Run/Walk on Saturday, Sept. 21. Students invited family and friends to participate. Approximately 140 enjoyed the event. Volunteers organized cheer teams and helped with safety during the run/walk. Oelwein High School Cross Country Coach Micheal Mohlis (above) brought his high school team to participate in the 2K with the elementary students.