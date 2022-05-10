PUBLISHED IN THE OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER ON MAY 10, 2017: To celebrate Earth Week, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Forestry Bureau, sponsored a Trees for Kids program by offering free seedlings to schools and communities across Iowa. Hazleton participated in the program by selecting a storm-resistant packet. This packet consisted of 200 bare-root seedlings, 50 each of four species: northern pecan, shagbark hickory, swamp white oak, and white oak. Volunteer tree planters from left, Lisa Baych, Joann VanCleave, Mary and Harvey Davis.