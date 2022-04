PUBLISHED IN THE OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER ON APRIL 4, 2013: Traffic was backed up for a while in Maynard while the Pony Express riders made their way through town on Good Friday, March 29. The riders eventually made their way to Oelwein where they also rode through town as part of a fundraising event for Camp Sunnyside in Des Moines. Connie Kriener (left) of Waucoma and Makenzy Hope, 4, and Arla Michel of West Union were part of the Pony Express group.