PUBLISHED IN THE OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER ON JAN. 21, 2020: Leo’s Italian Restaurant owner Mike Leo and customer Mike Aiello, a cousin, pause for a photo as Aiello picks up his weekly loaf of wheat bread, which is baked from scratch on Wednesdays. White bread is baked the rest of the week, Monday through Saturday, all using “very simple recipes, no sugar, no shortening, no eggs, no milk in the bread” and Leo requests one day of notice on orders “so we know how much to bake.”