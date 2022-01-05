PUBLISHED IN THE OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER ON JAN. 5, 2012: Tabulating the votes at the Republican caucus held Tuesday night at Luigi’s were volunteers from left, Curt Solsma, Deb Gann, Susie Brockmeyer and Mike Scheidt. There were 148 votes cast from the four Oelwein Wards. Ninety-one rural voters participated in the voting process at the Oelwein Community Plaza, representing the townships of Fairbank, Jefferson, Oran, Scott and Smithfield.