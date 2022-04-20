PUBLISHED IN THE OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER ON APRIL 20, 2018: Athletes Justin Bundy (left) and Christine Oelrich (right) have been part of the Oelwein Huskies Special Olympics team for several years, and enjoy competing with their friends and meeting new people at competitions. Currently, the athletes and the rest of the team are gearing up for the state meet, scheduled for May 17-19 in Ames.