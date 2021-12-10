PUBLISHED IN THE OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER ON DEC. 10, 2012: The Oelwein Husky and Oelwein Fire Chief Wally Rundle were among those honoring Talexis Cichy at a school assembly in her honor, Friday, Dec. 7. Talexis was presented a “Husky Hero Award” for her quick thinking that put out the fire that was burning her brother, Jayce. Talexis told her brother to “stop, drop and roll” to put out the flames on his clothes.