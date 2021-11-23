PUBLISHED IN THE OELWEIN DAILY REGISTER ON NOV. 23, 1963: PAGE ONE OF yesterday’s REGISTER is worth saving and because of the shortage that already exists and the demand in years to come, the front page of the use of Nov. 22, 1963 should be tucked away for safe keeping. Many still prize the rare copies of newspapers carrying reports of Lincoln’s and McKinley’s assassination and the death of President Roosevelt in 1945. Since most of our subscribers still have yesterday’s issue, this timely advice can be headed. For those few who have lost theirs, the REGISTER has possibly 15 or 20 in the files that could be spared. Years ahead our children may find them priceless. History will record Nov. 22, 1963 in black face type.